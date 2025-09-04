Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 Type Certified by South African Civil Aviation Authority

Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family has received Type Acceptance Certification from the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

“This certification opens new opportunities for the aircraft, which has already attained significant success across the world,” said Stephan Hannemann, SVP for Africa and Middle East, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Hannemann added, “Passengers can now look forward to experiencing the E2’s class-leading comfort very soon.”

Embraer’s E2 family offers airlines the ability to:

Establish operational flexibility

Ability to match capacity with demand

Add frequencies

Enhance connectivity

E190-E2 and E195-E2 are currently the most fuel-efficient single aisle aircraft, delivering 17.3% and 29% better fuel efficiency per seat, respectively.

The announcement follows a fleet expansion by Airlink, South Africa’s leading airline, which recently finalized a lease agreement with Azorra for 10 new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The first deliveries are expected later this year, with the full fleet arriving by 2027.

These aircraft can seat up to 136 passengers in Embraer’s two-by-two configuration and will support Airlink’s growth across routes in sub-Saharan Africa.

President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation Arjan Meijer commented, “With Embraer firmly established as the market leader in the up to 150 seat segment in Africa, this region is a key focus for us.”

Meijer continued, “As a long-standing Embraer customer, it’s great that Airlink will soon be South Africa’s first E2 operator. This aircraft is the most efficient single-aisle jet and is perfectly suited to support Airlink’s ambitious growth plans across Southern Africa.”

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht said, “South Africa’s type acceptance of the latest generation Embraer E195-E2 and its Pratt & Whitney engines by the SACAA are important milestones as we prepare to receive and take them into service.”

Engelbrecht added, “The E2’s additional capacity and range will let Airlink respond to increased demand on some of our most popular routes and extend our destination network so that we can provide convenient connections for customers in new markets."

The type acceptance process was supported by Embraer’s engine partner Pratt & Whitney, as the E2’s next-generation PW1900G engines were also certified in South Africa.