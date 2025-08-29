Industry Leaders Highlight Investments, Growth and Trends at Global Aerospace Summit

The future of aerospace and its transformative impact on the St. Louis region were the focus of a compelling panel discussion on day two of the Global Aerospace Summit held in O’Fallon, IL, August 14.

The session featured Tony Ray, Vice President and General Manager - St. Louis Completions, for Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., and Ray Sharp, Director of Maintenance at West Star Aviation’s East Alton campus. It was moderated by Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multimodal Enterprises for Bi-State Development, and provided powerful insights into the industry’s growth, workforce development and sustainability efforts.



Tony Ray, who recently marked his 20th anniversary with Gulfstream, highlighted the company’s deep investment in the region, including a recently completed $30 million expansion of the company’s completions and outfitting operations at St. Louis Downtown Airport. The investment added new equipment and machinery, supporting a growing workforce that now exceeds 700 employees. In total, Gulfstream’s operations in the region encompass maintenance, repair, overhaul and completions, with the facility supporting brand-new business jets from the heart of the Midwest.



“This is a booming aviation hub in the center of the United States, and we're excited to be a part of that,” said Ray. “One of the things that has attracted us to this region is the workforce that's here. It is skilled and capable, and they are passionate about building airplanes.”



Ray Sharp, a seasoned aviation professional with nearly three decades of experience, echoed the theme of expansion, highlighting West Star Aviation’s strategic development strategy. The company recently unveiled a new 40,000-square-foot hangar and is approaching 650 employees, including 500 highly trained technicians. With new facilities also underway in Grand Junction, Colo., and Chattanooga, Tenn., West Star is expanding its national footprint while continuing to strengthen its presence in the St. Louis region.



“At West Star in East Alton, we’re a comprehensive full-service MRO provider with over 78 years of industry experience and a large campus that offers a wide range of capabilities,” said Sharp. “One of our core strengths is providing airframe and engine maintenance specifically for business jets. In addition to our extensive maintenance services, we offer strategically positioned services for paint, interior refurbishments, and all avionics and connectivity needs.

"Our mobile response team, consisting of over 200 technicians in strategic locations throughout the U.S., can quickly address any maintenance requirements that arise. We take immense pride in the future direction of West Star and our ongoing commitment to being a true one-stop shop for our customers, staffed by experienced technicians who have been in the industry for many years.”



Lamie noted investments being made in the bi-state area by Boeing - the region’s largest manufacturing employer with close to 17,000 employees. This includes the soon-to-open $200 million facility adjacent to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County, Ill., where the MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueling aircraft will be manufactured, and a $1.8 billion expansion project near St. Louis Lambert International Airport that recently broke ground.



With all this growth taking place, the panelists shared insights into the wide range of career opportunities available within their organizations and the collaborative efforts underway with educators to support ongoing recruitment, providing industry insight on a topic that was a recurring theme throughout the Summit.



Tony Ray emphasized Gulfstream’s focus on hiring for roles in maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as positions in avionics – areas he described as vital to the company’s operations. He also noted Gulfstream’s interest in recruiting individuals with backgrounds in cabinet installation and upholstery.



Additionally, Gulfstream’s high school apprenticeship program provides students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in aircraft interiors while continuing their education and, upon graduation, participants are eligible for full-time employment. The company’s commitment to workforce development is evident through its partnerships with local schools and universities, including Belleville Township High School, Cahokia High School, East St. Louis High School, Southern Illinois University (SIU), Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) and Lewis & Clark Community College.



Ray Sharp highlighted the West Star Aviation Academy (WSAA), an innovative program designed to bolster the company’s workforce in collaboration with SWIC. From a competitive pool of 400 applicants, only 25 apprentices were selected for the most recent class, demonstrating a rigorous selection process. “It reflects West Star’s commitment to choosing individuals who are not only passionate about aviation but also dedicated to excellence and attention to detail,” Sharp said.



The WSAA features classroom instruction alongside hands-on airframe maintenance training, mentorship, and job shadowing, equipping participants with the skills needed for industry success.



The program seeks to remove barriers to employment and FAA licensing, with graduates committing to long-term careers at West Star Aviation as job-ready, certified professionals.



Additionally, students are paid during their training and receive full benefits—an opportunity not typically available to those attending other schools. So far, fifty students have graduated from the first two classes and are now employed at West Star Aviation.



Lamie also acknowledged Boeing’s engagement in various other collaborations to help grow their pipeline of future workers, including a newly revamped apprenticeship program with St. Louis Community College and an ongoing partnership with the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence (The CAVE). These initiatives are among the key differentiators contributing to the aerospace industry’s continued success in the bi-state area.



When asked about transformative trends or innovations currently shaping the aerospace industry, Tony Ray touched on the role sustainability plays as a key pillar of Gulfstream’s strategy and the company’s leadership in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company has flown nearly 3 million nautical miles using SAF blends and was the first to complete a trans-Atlantic flight on 100% SAF. Gulfstream St. Louis has also transitioned to electric ground power units and logistics vehicles, furthering its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.



“It’s the future of aviation and we're extremely proud to be a part of that locally here in St. Louis,” said Ray.



Sharp noted the importance of West Star Aviation’s investment in software tools that enhance real-time aircraft maintenance tracking, allowing customers to monitor progress, approve repairs remotely and manage costs more effectively. “Having the tools available to lay out a plan and an attack method gives us the ability to streamline that process to help us become more effective with all our teams, and hopefully reduce the downtime of that aircraft,” he said.



The inaugural Global Aerospace Summit was presented by the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois in partnership with Madison County, St. Clair County, and Bi-State Development’s St. Louis Regional Freightway. It drew 400+ industry leaders, educators, government officials, workforce development experts and career seekers who learned about the St. Louis region’s aerospace assets, its potential for continued growth and innovation and various initiatives to grow the workforce. To learn more about the Global Aerospace Summit, visit https://leadershipcouncilswil.com/gas2025/.