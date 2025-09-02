NBAA-BACE to Showcase Aviation’s Progress Toward Net-Zero Future

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will showcase the key developments shaping business aviation’s path to net-zero carbon emissions at the 2025 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place Oct. 14-16 in Las Vegas.

The show will include a Business Aviation Sustainability Summit on Oct. 14 and 15, with education sessions dedicated to exploring the pressing issues facing the aviation sector.

For example, Congress has remained active on policy proposals for incentivizing the production, availability and uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce business aircraft emissions by up to 80% over legacy fuels.

One recently passed congressional budget bill includes an additional two-year extension of the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit incentivizing production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to 2031; another bill under consideration would expand alternative fuels research.

On the regulatory front, the certification of low- or zero-emissions advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft is drawing closer to reality, since the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) release at last year’s convention of a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) to establish requirements for the safe, efficient integration of the next-generation aircraft into the nation’s aviation system.

“As the industry continues innovating toward its sustainability aims, NBAA-BACE offers a vital opportunity for the business aviation community to come together, highlight recent breakthroughs, and chart the path forward for an even more sustainable future,” said NBAA Senior Director, Environmental and Technical Operations Stewart D’Leon.

The NBAA-BACE Business Aviation Sustainability Summit education sessions include:

Sustainability Game Show

Can AI Improve Bizav Operations and Sustainability?

SAF Challenges and Opportunities: Market Trends for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Taxing Times: Sustainability Regulations & Fees Are Changing the Cost to Fly

FBOs Preparing for the Future of Sustainability: SAF & Electric Aircraft Infrastructure

From Legacy to Liftoff: The Next Generation of Aviation Leadership

To help reduce the convention’s carbon footprint, NBAA-BACE organizers are offering an Exhibitor Sustainability Pledge to encourage best practices in show production.

The NBAA-BACE week will also feature the two-year anniversary of the industry’s CLIMBING. FAST. initiative, which was rolled out as part of the 2023 convention.