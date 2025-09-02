CPaT Announces New Contract with Cyprus Airways Flying Academy

CPaT Global , a provider of distance learning for the aviation industry, announced they have secured a new contract with Cyprus Airways Flying Academy.

CPaT will provide Aircraft Systems training for the Airbus A220 and Airbus A320 fleets, along with their Aircraft Procedures Training Suite and General Subjects library.

“CPaT is excited to partner with Cyprus Airways Flying Academy as they grow their training capabilities on the A220 and A320 fleets,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, vice president of sales, “By providing our comprehensive courseware and training solutions, we are proud to support CAFA’s mission of preparing the next generation of pilots to the highest standards.”

Managing Director of CAFA Christos Limnatitis stated, “As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in aviation training, we are proud to announce our partnership with CPaT, selected after a rigorous evaluation process, as the provider of the ground school component for our upcoming Airbus A320 and A220 type rating programs.”

Limnatis continued, “As a global market leader, CPaT brings proven expertise and innovative solutions that will be vital to the success of this important step. We are confident that this collaboration will not only enhance the quality of our training but also drive forward our vision of establishing a premier aviation training hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Cyprus Airways Flying Academy is based out of Larnaca, Cyprus.