Gulfstream Delivers First G800, World’s Longest-Range Business Aircraft

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced the first customer delivery of its all-new Gulfstream G800, the world’s longest-range business aircraft.

The G800 is entering service after it received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certifications on April 16. The aircraft was outfitted at Gulfstream’s Appleton, Wisconsin, completions facility.

“We have seen astounding demand for the G800, and the entire Gulfstream team is excited to begin making deliveries to our customers,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream, “The G800 is entering service with extraordinary program maturity, just like the Gulfstream G700 before it.”

Burns continued, “We look forward to customers around the world experiencing the aircraft’s remarkable capabilities and cabin comfort, and I congratulate Gulfstream’s Appleton team—and the more than 21,000 Gulfstream employees worldwide—for this significant accomplishment in delivering another quality product from our next-generation family of aircraft.”

Recently awarded the 2025 International Yacht & Aviation Award for Private Jet Design, the G800 features a cabin altitude of 2,840 feet/866 meters when flying at 41,000 ft/12,497 m. It also has a plasma ionization air purification system that keeps air fresh in the cabin and 16 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows. The interior can be configured with up to four living areas or three living areas and a dedicated crew compartment.

The April 16 certifications confirmed enhanced performance capabilities for the G800, which can travel 8,200 nautical miles/15,186 kilometers at its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85 and 7,000 nm/12,964 km at its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90.

The aircraft can also fly 8,000 nm/14,816 km at Mach 0.87. In addition, the G800 maximum operating speed increased to Mach 0.935 from Mach 0.925.

Gulfstream’s Appleton site includes large-cabin completions operations, a paint hangar that can accommodate up to 48 aircraft a year and a modernized Gulfstream Customer Support maintenance, repair and overhaul facility.