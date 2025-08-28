VIP Completions and YODEZEEN Debut Gulfstream G550 Refurbishment

VIP Completions, providers of custom aircraft completions and refurbishment services, and YODEZEEN, an award-winning multifunctional architecture studio, have delivered a refurbished Gulfstream G550.

The team completed comprehensive interior and exterior refurbishment in eight weeks. Serving a first-time aircraft owner, acquisition of this G550 was brokered by VIP Completions’ sister company SmartJets.

VIP Completions worked with architecture firm YODEZEEN on this project. This first-time collaboration united design vision with craftsmanship and experienced project management.

Floorplan details include:

Forward cabin with four seats in club configuration

Two forward-facing seats

Mid cabin four-seat conference area

Aft cabin with dual two-seat divans

Design elements include:

Custom dynamic fiber optic accent lights integrated into the headliner to emulate starlight

Carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin

Aft cabin bulkhead with pocket door and all-wood eucalyptus paneling

Custom-designed seats and dado panels upholstered in Garrett leathers

Tapis Ultraleather on upper panels

Stateroom divans upholstered in Loro Piana cashmere

Red stone countertops

Custom-made Italian hand-tufted carpet

Cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights:

Alto audio system featuring 14 speakers, 10 subwoofers and three amps

Custom CMS with individual touch panels and ability to stream content from any device to any screen in the cabin

All other lighting updated to RGB LEDs

PLEX media server

New forward and aft HD monitors

Additionally, VIP Completions oversaw exterior paint work by Duncan Aviation. The bold angular two-tone color scheme features platinum pearl above and cumulus gray pearl below.

“We are very pleased with the results of this project because we helped our client convert their vision into a reality,” said Ben Shirazi, president, VIP Completions and president, SmartJets, “Furthermore, we provided a complete turnkey service—from acquisition through refurbishment.”

Shirazi continued, “The YODEZEEN team brought an unprecedented degree of sophistication to this project and our long-standing partners at Duncan Aviation did an excellent job with exterior paintwork. All told, we are proud to deliver this uniquely elegant aircraft to our valued client in just eight weeks.”

Co-Founder and Lead Architect, YODEZEEN Arthur Sharf said, "We work with architecture and design in various dimensions. From residences and resorts to yachts and jets—we approach every project differently, appreciating its nature and challenges. This Gulfstream G550 project demanded absolute precision and care blended with outstanding design.”

“Our client wanted to create not just an aircraft interior, but a beautiful, tranquil living space. Working with VIP Completions’ team of experts and guided by contemporary styles and elegant minimalism, we converted that vision into a tangible reality,” added Sharf.