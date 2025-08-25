Duncan Aviation Completes GL-5000 Refurbishment

Duncan Aviation has announced the completion of an interior refurbishment on a GL-5000 at its full-service maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Lincoln, Nebraska. This refurbishment aimed to modernize the interior of the aircraft.

What was the vision?

Every element on the aircraft—seating, soft goods, veneers, plating, countertops and flooring—was updated or replaced.

The project began with a clear vision from the owner, who provided Duncan Aviation Designer Jaime Blanken with color preferences and reference imagery to guide the creative direction. To ensure the vision aligned with the material selections, Senior Completions and Modifications Sales Representative Matt Spain traveled to meet with the customer, presenting Blanken’s curated palette.

Seeing a new trend of monochromatic schemes in aircraft cabins, Blanken layered contemporary textures, dark veneers and satin platinum plating.

What are the cabin update highlights?

At the heart of the cabin are custom-fabricated seat coverings that blend plush, wool-blend fabric and leather. These combinations help the seat breathe better and hold up longer in high-use spots.

“It feels more like an upscale living space and gives the aircraft a different feel,” said Blanken, “The angled armrests add a modern edge while enhancing functionality and style.”

The lower sidewalls were finished in embossed tipped leather, adding a tactile dimension, while the upper sidewalls, PSU and headliner remained a classic, lighter grey. The carpet is patterned, and the galley features stone-replicating vinyl tile flooring.

The Duncan Aviation team introduced a sleek, modern redesign of the main entry door steps. Produced by Duncan Manufacturing Solutions (DMS), the new one-piece modular stainless-steel step treads feature a custom design with precision-machined neoprene rubber inlays. Each step was machined, assembled and installed to deliver a refined, durable finish that reduces slipping.

How the project used in-house fabrication

Because the sink in the crew lavatory had a unique size and shape, there were minimal off-the-shelf options available to purchase.

“Once Jaime located a suitable Corian color, Automated Systems Master Specialist Kevin Jones developed a 3D model and used his extensive experience with Corian to bring the concept to life,” explained Duncan Aviation Interior Cabinet Shop/CNC Team Leader Nick Dahlberg.

The sink is constructed from several layers of Corian that were glued together and then machined to form the bowl. Once the bowl was completed, it was bonded to the main countertop.

“This was a method the team has been considering for some time, and given that the aircraft was originally configured this way, it felt like the right opportunity to move forward with this method,” he explained, “The team nailed it and provided a custom, one-off product for the customer.”

Other highlights include: