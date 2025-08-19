Signia Aerospace Acquires Precise Flight, Expanding Capabilities in Aviation Safety

Signia Aerospace announced the acquisition of Precise Flight, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of innovative aviation safety systems and equipment. Based in Bend, Oregon, Precise Flight will continue to operate from its current headquarters.

Precise Flight offers various product lines, including the Pulselite System, fixed and portable oxygen systems and Speedbrakes. These products are installed on a range of aircraft, with customers across the aerospace spectrum including airlines, airframe OEMs and leading completion centers and MROs.

Notable customers include:

Qantas

Alaska Airlines

Gulfstream

Bell Textron

Bombardier

Cirrus

Textron Aviation

Daher

Piper

Mooney

Robinson Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters

“Precise Flight is a critical supplier of innovative products to aviation customers worldwide and leads with forward-thinking design and manufacturing,” said Norman Jordan, CEO of Signia Aerospace, “Their reputation for quality, innovation and reliability makes them a natural fit for our growing platform.”

Precise Flight will continue to be led by Bill Hoback.

“Joining Signia Aerospace marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Hoback, “This partnership strengthens our foundation and positions us to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Precise Flight will report into Signia Aerospace Group President Keith Bagley.

“Welcoming Precise Flight into the Signia Aerospace family strengthens our ability to serve the aviation industry with integrated and advanced technologies,” said Bagley, “Precise Flight aligns perfectly with our mission and complements the capabilities of our existing brands.”