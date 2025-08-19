Elliott Aviation and Prizm Aircraft Lighting Introduce Programmable Cabin Headliner

Elliott Aviation has partnered with Prizm Aircraft Lighting to unveil a new product innovation: the Starlight Cabin Headliner.

Designed as part of a Prizm full-spectrum cabin lighting system, this headliner allows aircraft owners to project stars, including fully programmable constellations, directly onto the headliner.

The first installation was recently completed on a Challenger 300 at Elliott Aviation’s headquarters in Moline, IL. The customer requested the ability to display constellations representing their children and family members.

“Our customers are asking for high-end interiors that feel truly personal and emotionally resonant,” said Meghan Welch, director of Paint and Interior Sales for Elliott Aviation.

Welch added, “With the Starlight Headliner, we can now deliver a cabin feature that’s not only visually stunning but also meaningful. It turns the headliner into a storytelling canvas.”

The Starlight Headliner integrates seamlessly into the Prizm Cabin Lighting system, offering full programmability through the Prizm app. Operators can choose real constellations or custom configurations, controlling brightness, motion and ambiance.

“This collaboration with Elliott Aviation allows us to bring something truly special to the cabin experience,” said Tim Lockerby, sales and program director for Prizm Aircraft Lighting.

Lockerby continued, “The Starlight feature blends cutting-edge lighting technology with deep personalization. It goes beyond luxury and creates an emotional connection to the aircraft environment.”

Elliott Aviation offers the Starlight Cabin Headliner as an available upgrade for aircraft undergoing interior refurbishment and full Prizm lighting installations.