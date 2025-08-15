Wisk and Signature Aviation Partner to Accelerate Autonomous Advanced Air Mobility Infrastructure

Wisk Aero and Signature Aviation announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This partnership aims to develop the infrastructure and operational framework for integrating autonomous Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations across Signature Aviation’s global network. This network includes locations in Wisk’s U.S. launch markets: Houston, Los Angeles and Miami.

The collaboration includes strategic planning efforts to identify and assess the feasibility of vertiport development locations compatible with Wisk's autonomous AAM operations. This includes conducting detailed exercises to evaluate the commercial, financial, regulatory, technical and operational processes required to enable Wisk’s autonomous operations at specific Signature Aviation locations.

As a first step, Wisk and Signature Aviation have initiated a project at Signature Aviation's facilities at Ellington Airport (EFD) in Houston, Texas. This work focuses on developing vertiport concepts and defining potential layouts, operational workflows and infrastructure requirements, including for Wisk's Gen 6 aircraft and passenger experience.

The partnership with Signature will also establish a framework for potential future commercial agreements. The work at EFD represents further expansion of Wisk's presence in Texas and collaboration with the Houston Airport System and City of Sugar Land.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Signature Aviation to pioneer the future of autonomous flight,” said Dan Dalton, vp of global partnerships at Wisk, “As the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, Signature's forward-leaning approach to aviation modernization aligns with our vision.”

Dalton continued, “Together, we're building the robust infrastructure and integrated network essential for safe, scaled operations, starting with our focused efforts at Ellington. This collaboration represents a critical pathway toward bringing autonomous air travel to communities."

“Our partnership with Wisk highlights another step in our ongoing innovation and sustainability leadership in aviation,” said Derek DeCross, chief commercial officer, Signature Aviation, “Advanced air mobility offers a transformative opportunity for our industry, and with Wisk, we’re exploring the infrastructure and strategy needed to extend our exceptional guest experience across the network.”