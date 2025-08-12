Lufthansa’s Lockheed Super Star Returns in Original Design

The former flagship of Lufthansa, the Lockheed L-1649A Super Star, is back in its original paint job. This aircraft now sports the classic look of the 1950s.

In recent weeks, the aircraft received a completely new paint job at Münster/Osnabrück Airport. The work was carried out by Altitude Paint Services (APS), with Hamburg-based manufacturer Mankiewicz providing around 500 liters of special paint free of charge.

One of the major challenges was painting the legendary parabolas, a central element of Lufthansa’s historical design. The repainting was based on historical documents from the company archive and the detailed paint plan developed by the Graphics Solutions department at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg.

As early as next week, the Super Star will be transported by heavy-duty vehicle to Frankfurt Airport. Just in time for the 100th anniversary of the original Lufthansa's founding, it will become, starting in spring 2026, the main attraction of the Lufthansa Group’s new conference and visitor center—together with the Junkers Ju 52 D-AQUI.