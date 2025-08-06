airBaltic Begins Naming Aircraft After Cities in the Baltic States

Latvian airline airBaltic has begun naming its Airbus A220-300 fleet after cities across the Baltics, based on the results of a public voting contest held in August 2024.

The first three aircraft, featuring special Baltic State liveries, now bear the names of the capital cities—Riga for the Latvian flag livery, Tallinn for the Estonian flag livery and Vilnius for the Lithuanian flag livery—with registration numbers YL-ABN, YL-CSJ and YL-CSK, respectively.

The naming contest, held last year to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Baltic Way, invited the public to vote for their most beloved cities across Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. A total of over one million votes were cast during the voting period from August 5 to August 22, resulting in a shortlist of 48 cities—16 from each Baltic country—reflecting the airline’s fleet size at the time of the contest.

VP Marketing at airBaltic Elīna Prāve said, "We are grateful to everyone who participated in this contest and showed support for their favorite cities. By naming airBaltic aircraft after Baltic cities, we not only inspire travelers to explore these places but also promote their international recognition. We are proud to be a part of the region's growth and strengthen its connectivity with the rest of the world."

The airline plans to gradually name the remaining 45 of its 48 Airbus A220-300 aircraft after the most beloved Baltic cities, as determined by a public vote, with the names announced in random order.

Riga, the capital of Latvia, is known for its Art Nouveau architecture, well-preserved historic center and active cultural scene. Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, blends medieval heritage with modern innovation, featuring a UNESCO-listed Old Town and a thriving digital economy.

Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, stands out for its baroque architecture, open public spaces and cultural atmosphere shaped by diverse historical influences. Together, these cities embody the unity, diversity and forward-looking spirit of the Baltics.