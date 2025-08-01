Indamer Technics Goes Live with Ramco Aviation MRO Software

Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced the implementation of its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics Private Limited.

With modules for maintenance, engineering, supply chain management, quality, contract and quote management and customer billing and finance, Ramco Aviation Software has replaced Indamer Technics’ legacy systems with a single integrated solution.

Indamer Technics achieved go-live and adoption within 45 days and has already begun realizing significant benefits, including enhanced inventory accuracy and visibility, effective tracking of open orders and project progress, improvement in billing TAT and accuracy, as well as streamlined material requirements planning and consumption.

Chief Operating Officer, Indamer Technics Private Limited Ashwani Acharya said, "In a fast-tracked rollout aligned with our business goals, we transitioned our MRO operations to Ramco Aviation Software. The system now powers every stage of our workflow, from contract execution to aircraft delivery.”

Acharya continued, “Thanks to the dedication and seamless collaboration between the teams at Indamer Technics and Ramco, we shall be able to deliver greater value, faster, to our customers."

Executive Vice President & SBU Head – Aviation, Aerospace and Defense, Ramco Systems Sam Jacob said, “Realizing go-live status in just 45 days is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Indamer Technics and the robust capabilities built into Ramco Aviation Software, which embody the best-of-the-breed aviation MRO industry’s best practices.”

Jacob added, “With this successful go-live, Indamer Technics now has a scalable, future-ready platform that will support their evolving needs and reinforce their position as a key player in India’s MRO sector for years to come. This is the level of transformation we strive to deliver for every organization in the aviation MRO industry.”