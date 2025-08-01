Bombardier Delivers the First Challenger 3500 Business Jet in Costa Rica

Bombardier announced the delivery of its first Challenger 3500 business jet in Costa Rica. The Challenger 3500 aircraft offers high-quality performance, comfort and reliability.

“With its high reliability, modern cabin and exceptional runway performance, the Challenger 3500 has quickly established itself as the aircraft of choice for customers around the world as well as in Central America,” said Michael Anckner, vice president, Worldwide Pre-owned, Fleet, Defense & Latin America.

Anckner added, “The Challenger 3500 aircraft is a proven, across-the-board performer that delivers on Bombardier’s promise to take the passenger experience to new heights. This delivery marks an important growth milestone for our fleet in Central America and clearly demonstrates the trust that clients in the region have in Bombardier.”

With its combination of range and speed, the Challenger 3500 enables connectivity between key Central American capitals and major cities across the Americas. From San José, operators can reach destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, Santiago and Buenos Aires.

This first delivery in Costa Rica highlights the aircraft’s ability to connect the country to essential business and leisure hubs. As a company with a global presence, Bombardier has been established in Costa Rica since 2015, employing over 100 people to support its finance and billing departments.