EHang and Wanyi Tianxia Complete Long-Range UAV Cargo Flights

EHang Holdings Limited announced that its VT20 series logistics electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) has successfully completed intercity round trip cargo delivery flights between Zhuhai and Guangzhou, a first in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (“GBA”).

The one-way flight covered a distance of 83 kilometers and lasted approximately 55 minutes, enhancing logistics efficiency between Guangzhou and Zhuhai, saving up to 40 minutes compared to road transport and over an hour during peak congestion.

At the 2025 Wanshan Archipelago Low-Altitude Integrated Application Conference held on July 30, the EHang VT20 series pilotless logistics UAV took off from the UAV Logistics Operations Hub at Tangjiagang Port in Zhuhai, transporting fresh seafood across Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Guangzhou, before landing at EHang Future City Suigang Port in Guangzhou.

Subsequently, the VT20 series UAV carried medical testing samples from Yunkang Da’an Laboratory and efficiently completed the transport mission from Guangzhou’s Suigang Port back to Tangjiagang Port in Zhuhai.

These real-world flights validate the feasibility of using UAV for long-distance logistics and highlight the potential for time-sensitive cargo such as fresh produce and pharmaceuticals.

This flight route is operated by Wanyi Tianxia (Zhuhai) Aviation Co., Ltd. They formed a strategic partnership last year to advance UAV projects across the Wanshan Archipelago to develop a “Tangjiagang Port Model” for the low-altitude economy. Logistics is a key focus area.

Previously, a regular UAV delivery route has been opened between Tangjiagang Port and Guishan Island in Zhuhai, saving the transportation time by approximately 80% compared to traditional freight transportation. The VT20 series UAV has now operated safely for over a year in the Wanshan Archipelago, gradually establishing a comprehensive "land-to-island and inter-island" drone logistics network across the region.

The logistics route between Tangjiagang in Zhuhai and Suigang Terminal in Guangzhou has successfully completed more than ten round-trip test flights. Full-route signal testing, supplemented by on-site surveys, has ensured the safety and stability of each flight. Looking ahead, the route is expected to transition into regular operations, supporting the development of a low-altitude logistics network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Director of the Zhuhai Wanshan District Administrative Committee Juan Li stated, “The low-altitude economy is emerging as a strategic focal point for the next wave of industrial development. Wanshan District is accelerating efforts to build up a national leading demonstration zone for integrated low-altitude applications in island regions.”

Li continued, “We’re building maritime infrastructure, expanding aerial corridors and low-altitude network across the GBA. We’re also actively exploring diversified scenarios such as aerial tourism, marine ranching and unmanned island operations to drive innovation and empower sustainable development in Wanshan.”

General Manager of Wanyi Tianxia Qizheng Zhu commented, “Together with EHang and other partners, Wanyi Tianxia is committed to building a new type of logistics corridor connecting coastal islands and central cities. We will continue exploring additional intercity UAV routes to establish an ‘Air Postal Network’ across the GBA, enabling fast, efficient and cost-effective two-way cargo movement.”

Senior Director at EHang Wei Liu added, “As a leading technology pioneer in the low-altitude economy, EHang is dedicated to empowering our clients and local governments with intelligent aircraft systems and integrated solutions across various application scenarios—ranging from smart logistics and passenger sightseeing to aerial mobility and emergency response.”

Liu continued, “In close collaboration with the Wanshan Marine Test Zone in Zhuhai, we are building model use cases, operational frameworks and scenario-based standards for low-altitude technologies, safety and services across the expansive maritime areas at the Pearl River estuary. Our vision is to develop the Tangjiagang Port Model, the Wanshan Blueprint and the Marine Demonstration Zone as benchmarks of China’s low-altitude economy—leveraging aerial innovation to create new productive forces for the blue economy.”