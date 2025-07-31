Porter Airlines Adopts flydocs Lifecycle Asset Management and Digital Records Management Solutions

flydocs has signed a three-year software deal with Porter Airlines as its first lifecycle asset management (LAM) customer in the Americas. flydocs will also fully digitize all aircraft records with its Digital Records Management (DRM) software, across its growing fleet that currently stands at 75 aircraft.

By integrating both DRM and LAM, flydocs aims to enhance Porter Airlines’ operational efficiency and fleet management capabilities and gain real-time visibility of its assets to meet lease return conditions.

This consolidated view of fleet-wide lease return events can support Porter Airlines in aligning asset management strategies with engineering priorities and making smarter decisions on maintenance planning, cost avoidance and reducing risk during aircraft transitions, supported by predictive analytics and scenario modelling.

In collaboration with flydocs’ Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem partner AMOS, flydocs will ensure a seamless interface between the airlines’ flydocs and AMOS environments to support digital aircraft compliance on demand and embrace a paperless approach to its records and asset management.

Chief Commercial Officer, flydocs Andy Smith said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines as our first LAM customer in the Americas, a major milestone for both teams. Porter’s priorities have been clear: reduce manual effort, harness more reliable data, improve compliance, minimize redelivery risk, and streamline maintenance processes to protect revenue.”

Smith continued, “Our DRM and LAM solutions deliver on all of this and more. This win isn’t just about a single deal; it’s about unlocking even greater value through the Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem. Together, we’ll empower Porter to make smarter decisions and see real business impact from day one, laying the foundation for a strong, long-term partnership.”

Vice President, Maintenance and Engineering, at Porter Airlines Brad Warren stated, “As we continue to grow our network and fleet, we are also advancing our systems and processes to support the operation and our team members. We are confident that flydocs’ commitment to market-leading dedicated records management solutions will boost our digital capabilities. Being their first LAM solution user in the Americas is certainly exciting for us in transforming our approach to asset management across the aircraft lifecycle."