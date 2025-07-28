AutoFlight Delivers New eVTOL Aircraft with Complete Airworthiness Certification

AutoFlight announced the delivery of the world’s first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft exceeding one-ton maximum take-off weight to achieve complete airworthiness certification with all three required approvals from civil aviation authorities.

The CarryAll aircraft has been delivered to Heli Chuangxing Intelligent, marking a milestone in commercial eVTOL operations and representing advancement toward the practical implementation of low-altitude economic applications.

On July 21, the Civil Aviation Administration of China approved the Airworthiness Certificate (AC) for the CarryAll, completing the final stage of initial airworthiness certification review. The aircraft now holds all three essential airworthiness certifications: Type Certificate (TC) for design approval, Production Certificate (PC) for manufacturing authorization, and Airworthiness Certificate (AC) for individual aircraft certification.

The CarryAll is the world’s first eVTOL aircraft above one-ton capacity designed, manufactured and delivered in accordance with civil aviation airworthiness procedures, providing the fundamental qualifications for official commercial flight operations.

The CarryAll features a maximum take-off weight of 2 tons, payload capacity of 400 kgs, cruise speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour and range of up to 200 kilometers.

The fully electric, unmanned aircraft combines vertical take-off and landing capabilities with fixed-wing cruise efficiency. The aircraft’s flexible deployment capabilities make it suited for low-altitude logistics, emergency supply delivery and disaster response missions.

AutoFlight’s development program has encompassed comprehensive testing across diverse operational environments. The CarryAll has completed over 40,000 kilometers of safe flight operations, spanning research and development test flights, airworthiness compliance verification and scenario validation missions.

Flight operations have been conducted across multiple terrains in China, the United Arab Emirates and Japan, including across plains, plateaus, deserts, forests and over oceans and rivers. This testing program has validated both aircraft performance and the viability of diverse low-altitude application scenarios.