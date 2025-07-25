Transport Canada Approves AerSale's AerAware Safety Technology

AerSale Corporation announced that its AerAware Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) has received validation from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA).

AerAware is the first EFVS to combine a wearable head-up display (HUD) with advanced infrared imaging and synthetic vision, allowing pilots to see through darkness, smoke, haze and other reduced visibility conditions.

The system enhances situational awareness and operational flexibility, enabling safer landings and departures in challenging weather conditions.

"Transport Canada's validation of AerAware is more than just regulatory approval—it's a recognition of our mission to redefine flight safety and pilot visibility," said Nicolas Finazzo, AerSale's chief executive officer.

Finazzo continued, "AerAware represents a new era of aviation technology, one where advanced vision systems become standard equipment for operators worldwide. We are proud to lead this transformation and to bring our breakthrough technology to Canadian skies."

The TCCA validation expands the scope of product installation to Canadian operators looking for flight safety improvements and creates potential for further international certification approvals.