Epic Aircraft Announces FAA Certification of the E1000 AX

Epic Aircraft announced FAA Type Certification (TC) of its latest single-engine turbine model, the E1000 AX.

Delivering the same performance as its predecessor E1000 GX, the E1000 AX made its public debut April 1 to 6 at Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

“Aircraft deliveries will begin this week at factory headquarters in Bend, Oregon,” said Doug King, CEO of Epic Aircraft, LLC.

“We just completed a record-breaking sales quarter, and July is already the best sales month in company history. All 2025 E1000 AX production positions are filled, and sales are brisk for 2026 deliveries,” King added.

The E1000 AX has a full fuel payload of 1,177 pounds and a maximum cruise speed of 333 knots. Additional performance highlights include a climb rate of 4,000 feet per minute, maximum range of 1,560 nautical miles and 34,000-foot maximum altitude.

In addition to Garmin Autothrottle and Autoland—the latter to be activated upon final certification—the E1000 AX offers over 25 new features including the following:

Automatic Yaw Damper - Engages automatically after takeoff and disengages before landing to maintain rudder coordination through the flight

Electronic Brake Hold - Electronically applies the brakes to prevent aircraft movement

Windscreen with CoolView Windows - Optimizes crew visibility, reduces glare and provides UV protection

Garmin GDL 60 with PlaneSync Technology - Automates database updates, enables remote access to check the state of your airplane and simplifies flight plan entry

GRA 5500 Radar Altimeter - Increases positional awareness with above-ground (AGL) radio altitude

3D SafeTaxi & Taxiway Routing (Optional) - Heightens positional awareness

8000 GWX 8000 StormOptix Weather Radar (Optional) - Increases safety with real-time depiction of thunderstorms

True Blue Powe­r Intelligent Lithium-Ion Batteries - Delivers longer life, higher voltage during engine starts and reduces maintenance costs

CoolView Windows - Blocks over 73% of infrared or heat coming through cockpit and cabin windows

Starlink High-Speed Internet (Optional) - Provides anytime, anywhere access

“I want to congratulate the Epic team on completing certification of the E1000 AX,” said Epic Aircraft, LLC owner and Silicon Valley resident, Tanya Eves, “This achievement demonstrates Epic’s dedication to ongoing innovation in general aviation.”

“Our owner is an accomplished pilot with a bold vision for transforming the aerospace industry through cutting-edge technology,“ said King, “The E1000 AX embodies that vision and is a testament to her passion for new aviation technology.”