AOPA Unveils Aviat Husky as Next Sweepstakes Aircraft

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has unveiled its next AOPA Sweepstakes aircraft—a 2024 Aviat Husky A-1C-200. This is a versatile, two-seat tailwheel airplane known for its handling and performance.

“The sweepstakes Husky reflects the best of general aviation—freedom, versatility and the pure joy of flying,” said AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance, “Throughout the next year, we’ll showcase its exceptional flying qualities and the many ways it connects pilots to memorable experiences—no matter where they fly.”

With its 200-horsepower, fuel-injected Lycoming IO-360 engine and constant-speed Hartzell Trailblazer composite propeller, the Husky offers short takeoff and landing performance, taking off in 442 feet and climbing at more than 1,100 feet per minute. It also features 31-inch Alaskan Bushwheel tundra tires.

The AOPA Sweepstakes Husky features a full Garmin glass cockpit, including:

G500 TXi touchscreen primary flight display/multifunction flight display with Engine Indication System

GTN 750Xi GPS Navigator with Nav/Com

GFC 500 3-axis digital autopilot

G5 backup attitude indicator

GTX 345R ADS-B In/Out transponder

The Husky will be on display at the AOPA campus at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 21-27, along with AOPA’s most recent Sweepstakes Cessna 182, which will be given away in the coming weeks.

“We’re grateful to Aviat Aircraft for helping make this sweepstakes possible, and for producing an aircraft that pilots love to fly,” Pleasance said, “We also appreciate the Recreational Aviation Foundation for all they do to protect special backcountry airstrips and keep them open and accessible for pilots and their families.”

AOPA members are automatically entered to win the Husky, and entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 30, 2026.