Nighthawk Flight Systems’ Guardian Avionics Suite Selected by Comp Air Aviation

Nighthawk Flight Systems’ Guardian Avionics Cockpit System was selected by Comp Air Aviation as its preferred cockpit for its 6.2 Piston and 6.2 Turbine utility aircraft.

Guardian’s launch aircraft OEM, Comp Air, chose Guardian for its lightweight modular design and its synthetic vision display, giving pilots access to superior avionics and situational awareness.

Comp Air recently signed a purchase agreement for an initial order of the all composite CA6.2 turbine aircraft which will be delivered over the next five years. Each aircraft will be equipped with a Guardian Avionics Cockpit Display System.

“We selected Nighthawk’s Guardian system because it offers the advanced technology and situational awareness our customers need, backed by a company we trust. Their team’s commitment to innovation and support gives us full confidence as we integrate Guardian into our fleet. Nighthawk is a partner we know will help us deliver exceptional value to our customers.” Said Ron Leuck, president of Comp Air Aviation.

“Nighthawk is dedicated to supporting the Comp Air team by delivering a revolutionary cockpit display system that delivers professional grade avionics with unmatched situational awareness,” says Paul Martin, CEO.

Martin continued, “Our initial offering of a very capable high resolution 11.6 display and associated avionics is just the beginning. Over the next year we will work with Comp Air and others to add increased capabilities including integrated GPS, our new 20W VHF Comm, our ILS and transponder solutions that will together deliver the lightest, most advanced and most cost-effective complete cockpit system available.”

The Guardian system’s design leverages cutting-edge safety-enhancing technologies that increase situational awareness while minimizing crew workload in every phase of flight. This includes high resolution 3D imagery on graphic displays that consolidate multiple sources of obstacle, flight environment, traffic, weather, terrain, imagery and more.

Guardian’s imagery provides high detail and more color shades that improve definition and situation awareness, especially at lower altitudes.

At the core of the Guardian system is its avionics NEST, which can be located anywhere in the aircraft. The NEST houses each of the system’s individual functions and integrates with Nighthawk’s custom user-defined cockpit displays to provide a Primary Flight Display (PFD), Multi-Function Display (MFD) and Engine Indication System (EIS).

The Guardian system also integrates with existing aircraft systems through its proprietary “Smart I/O”. Aircraft information is connected to the NEST, then all information is shared with all other functions through a unique data link system. The advanced displays are high resolution with both touchscreen and tactical controls.

Nighthawk Flight Systems will exhibit its line of advanced digital avionics, including the Guardian Avionics Suite, and host a Comp Air Aviation CA6.2 Turbine at EAA Air Venture booth #373.