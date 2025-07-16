FlyBy Aviation Receives First Tecnam P2006T NG

Tecnam announces the first delivery of its P2006T New Generation (NG) aircraft to FlyBy Aviation Academy, headquartered in Spain.

This marks a new chapter in the ongoing collaboration between Tecnam and FlyBy, who now operate a fleet of 30 Tecnam aircraft. The addition of the P2006T NG, Tecnam’s twin-engine trainer, reflects FlyBy’s commitment to offering its cadets the latest in aviation training technology while ensuring ease of operation, high safety standards and operational efficiency.

FlyBy, which was recently acquired by Sherpa Capital, is experiencing a new phase of growth. This growth is supported by an ambitious expansion plan that includes both internationalization and inorganic growth, as well as the strengthening of its position as a leading training center.

The P2006T NG is renowned for its design, fuel efficiency and ease of flying, making it an ideal platform for Multi-Engine Piston (MEP) training. This aircraft aligns with FlyBy’s mission to deliver comprehensive pilot instruction using state-of-the-art tools and techniques.

Director of FlyBy Aviation Academy Pedro Carlos Pavesi said, “Our goal is to provide our cadets with the very best training environment, and that starts with the aircraft they fly. The Tecnam P2006T NG offers exactly what we need: modern systems, reliability and a platform that prepares students for the demands of airline operations. We are proud to continue expanding our Tecnam fleet as we grow our global training community.”

“The collaboration between Tecnam and FlyBy represents the perfect synergy between innovative aircraft manufacturing and excellence in pilot training,” said Walter Da Costa, Tecnam chief sales officer.

Da Costa added, “Together, we are shaping the future of aviation by equipping the next generation of pilots with state-of-the-art technology and world-class instruction.”

FlyBy Aviation Academy trains over 350 students annually from more than 117 countries.