Horizon Aircraft and ZeroAvia Announce Plans to Explore Hydrogen eVTOL Propulsion

ZeroAvia and Horizon Aircraft have announced plans to work together on developing regional hydrogen-electric VTOL air travel.

Together, the companies will cooperate on exploring ZeroAvia’s ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrain for Horizon Aircraft’s Cavorite X7 eVTOL.

The Cavorite X7’s fan-in-wing design incorporates 14 lift fans providing the thrust for vertical takeoff, with sliding panels which hide the fans as the aircraft transitions from hover to wing-borne flight and flies like a normal plane. For landing, it can use a normal runway, or the fans can be deployed to touchdown on a helipad, or an area the size of a tennis court.

Horizon Aircraft has already performed untethered flight tests of a large-scale prototype, including demonstrating hover modes and transition to wing-borne flight. The company has received backing from the U.S. Department of Defense and approvals for flight testing from the Canadian regulator.

As well as investigating the integration of ZeroAvia’s powertrain, the partnership will accelerate research into the necessary infrastructure and certification guidelines to unlock a zero-emission pathway for Horizon Aircraft.

Founder & CEO of ZeroAvia Val Miftakhov said, “More and more eVTOL companies are looking to hydrogen-electric propulsion as the breakthrough that can extend range potential and durability of electric propulsion systems. Horizon Aircraft has developed an exciting application and performed successful prototype testing, and they are taking another leadership step in exploring hydrogen as a potential propulsion option for the Cavorite X7.”

"We are a company that continues to focus on what is best for operators of our aircraft. We have been impressed with ZeroAvia's recent flight demonstrations of hydrogen-electric propulsion systems and the company’s traction with regulators. We are thankful for the opportunity to explore hydrogen solutions for the regional air mobility market which could develop into a viable solution to deliver clean, fast and highly efficient air travel," said Brandon Robinson, CEO and co-founder at Horizon Aircraft.