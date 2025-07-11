ACIA Aero Leasing signs agreement for sale of first ATR72-600 Large Cargo Door Freighter to FedEx

ACIA Aero Leasing, provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced they have signed a definitive agreement for the sale of an ATR 72-600 LCD (Large Cargo Door) freighter (MSN1239) to FedEx.

This is the first ever 72-600 passenger aircraft to undergo conversion to a freighter. ACIA speculatively launched the -600 series conversion program in 2024. The aircraft will be delivered to FedEx by December 2025 and enter FedEx operations thereafter.

“As market leaders in the ATR pax to freighter conversion we wished to reaffirm our position in this segment by delivering the world’s first converted 72-600 LCD. In partnership with our sister company IPRC, we are delighted to work with FedEx, the world’s largest operator of ATR freighters, as the launch customer.

"We believe the 72-600 LCD aircraft will fit seamlessly into the FedEx operation by offering an optimum and cost-effective solution for FedEx’s ongoing feeder fleet requirements as it continues to transition its older aircraft to the latest generation ATR,” commented Mark Dunnachie, SVP Commercial, ACIA Aero Leasing.

“The aircraft will include some specific modifications that are unique to our 72-600 LCD, allowing FedEx to fully optimize the scope of the aircraft. These technical enhancements will continue to set the standard for the best regional freighter solution in today’s market. It has been a real pleasure to work with FedEx on this transaction, and we are excited about continuing to develop our excellent relationship over the coming years” he added.

In addition to incorporating the large cargo door, IPRC (100% subsidiary within the ACIA Group) also recently acquired the M7 design rights for the rear flip door. This aircraft will therefore include this important modification allowing FedEx and other operators to fully maximise the ATR 72-600LCD freighter potential.