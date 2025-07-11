Viasat Providing Advanced Satellite Internet Connectivity to Aeromexico’s Embraer E190 fleet

Embraer, Viasat, Inc. and Aeromexico announced installation of advanced in-flight internet connectivity on Aeromexico’s E190 jets. High speed satellite connectivity via Viasat’s global Ka-band network will allow Aeromexico passengers on these aircraft to stream movies and television, watch live sports, access the internet, send emails and connect to their social networks while onboard.

Six Aeromexico Embraer E190 aircraft are now equipped with Viasat’s advanced Wi-Fi technology. Installation of Viasat’s in-flight Wi-Fi solution on the remaining 28 aircraft, totaling 34 E190s, is ongoing.

Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer & EVP of Aeromexico Andres Castañeda said, “We are upgrading our Aeromexico Connect E190 fleet to deliver exceptional in-flight experiences on our short-haul routes. With Wi-Fi available on all our E190 aircraft by 2027, Aeromexico will be the first and only airline in Latin America to offer ad-supported free messaging across our entire network. This means our passengers can stay connected wherever they fly, with the option to purchase internet packages for enhanced connectivity."

“As global demand for in-flight connectivity skyrockets—with passengers increasingly expecting to stream movies and shows the way they do at home while 30,000 feet in the sky—we are thrilled to collaborate with Aeromexico and Embraer. Both companies value high-quality, fast, and reliable onboard Wi-Fi service to create an exceptional passenger experience,” said Don Buchman, SVP & GM, Commercial Aviation, Viasat.

"Embraer is constantly working to improve the experience in its wide range of aircraft. Offering connectivity services on Aeromexico’s E-Jets fleet is an important step to provide more comfort to the airline’s customers," said Carlos Naufel, president and CEO, of Embraer Services & Support.