Deutsche Aircraft Opens Representation Office in Berlin

German regional aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft celebrated the opening of its new office on July 8 at the historic Römischer Hof on Unter den Linden in Berlin.

The Berlin office will serve as a central point of contact for strategic partnerships, political cooperation and joint dialogue. As a new aircraft OEM with total system capability in Germany, Deutsche Aircraft is committed to helping shape a sustainable and resilient aviation strategy for the Federal Republic.

"With the opening of our new office in the political center of Germany, we intend to have a more active role in shaping the Federal Republic’s aviation strategy," said Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

Neumann continued, "Our work at Deutsche Aircraft goes beyond the traditional civil use of the D328eco. With our D328MR (Multi-Role) variant, we are developing resilient and sustainable solutions for urgent needs ranging from reconnaissance capabilities to medical transport."

The D328MR is specifically designed for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) missions. The ability to continuously collect and analyze reliable data in demanding or hostile environments is a key factor in making security-relevant decisions and achieving operational goals.

With its new office in Berlin, Deutsche Aircraft is moving closer to federal decision-makers and institutions. This enables even closer collaboration on shared goals in the areas of climate protection, industrial value creation and sovereignty.

The office opening follows the successful rollout of TAC 1, the first D328eco test aircraft, on May 28, 2025. This event highlights Deutsche Aircraft’s technological leadership in the field of sustainable regional aircraft.

The Berlin office complements the two main locations: