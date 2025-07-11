TECNAM P2012 Receives Colombian Aviation Certification

Tecnam announces that its flagship aircraft, the P2012 Traveller, has received full validation from AEROCIVIL, Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority.

This milestone enables Tecnam and its local partner, Transair Leasing, to officially offer the aircraft to commercial operators across Colombia.

To celebrate this achievement, the P2012 Traveller will make its debut at the F-AIR Colombia Airshow in Rionegro, Antioquia. The event provides a stage to showcase the P2012’s capabilities to Colombian operators and government stakeholders.

With seating for up to 11 passengers, Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and excellent performance on short or unimproved runways, the P2012 is ideal for Colombia’s challenging geography, from remote jungle strips to mountain towns and island runways.

Managing Director of Tecnam Giovanni Pascale Langer said, “We are thrilled to bring the P2012 Traveller to Colombia with the support of our local dealer Transair Leasing. The validation by AEROCIVIL and our presence at F-AIR demonstrate our strong commitment to meeting the needs of Latin American operators seeking modern, cost-effective and reliable solutions for regional transport.”

Transair Leasing, Tecnam’s official dealer in Colombia, will provide comprehensive sales, support and maintenance services for the P2012. The P2012 is already in service with regional carriers and specialized operators worldwide, including in the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.

Its versatility equips it for: