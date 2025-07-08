FDH Hardware Signs Supply Agreement with MS Aerospace

FDH Hardware, a division of FDH Aero serving OEM and aftermarket customers worldwide, has signed a new supply agreement with MS Aerospace, a manufacturer of fasteners for critical space, military, helicopter, commercial aircraft, missile, jet and rocket engine platforms.

The two-year contract establishes FDH Hardware brand Arlington International Aviation Products (AIAP) as the primary supplier of MS Aerospace’s fasteners for the Lockheed Martin F-35 program. Fasteners will be available at fixed prices to F-35 manufacturing partners, and as AIAP aggregates demand for similar MS Aerospace products from its other customers, the agreement is structured to expand fixed pricing to those products and customers as well.

“At AIAP and across FDH Hardware, we pride ourselves on our quality control, consistent pricing and on-time delivery. MS Aerospace has been a trusted partner for over two decades because of our shared commitment to those standards,” commented Rick Ferguson, vice president of sales for AIAP, “We look forward to building on this new agreement together and are excited for the opportunity to simplify the supply chain for the F-35 program.”

Director of Sales for MS Aerospace Mike Ross added, “We’re eager to continue growing our partnership with AIAP. Their assistance was invaluable as we launched our relationship with Lockheed Martin and secured approvals for one of the most significant and most consistent aircraft programs in the global aerospace industry, and we look forward to their continued support in delivering our high-quality fasteners to this critical program and exploring new avenues for growth together.”