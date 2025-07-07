IASL (Maldivian) Operator Successfully Trials AGlaze Aviation Sealant

AGlaze International Ltd. and Gryphon Aviation Partners (UK) Ltd. have reported that AGlaze Aviation Sealant continues to gain traction in the floatplane sector. Island Aviation Services Limited (IASL), operating as Maldivian, is the second floatplane operator to trial the product and is reporting positive results.

“It's been four days since we applied AGlaze on one of our Twin Otters, and we are already seeing noticeable benefits,” Mohamed Ibrahim, chief engineer DHC-6 at IASL shared.

Ibrahim continued, “There is a visible improvement in the aircraft's shine and washing the aircraft has become easier, our team advises. More importantly, we have observed that less exhaust residue is holding on the flame track area. We would now like to continue using this on all our (11) DHC-6 aircraft.”

IASL moved to introduce AGlaze following its successful adoption by another floatplane operator, which has implemented the product across its entire fleet. AGlaze provides a high-gloss protective finish and contributes to easier maintenance, reduced cleaning time and improved appearance—factors particularly valuable in challenging tropical and marine environments.

AGlaze Aviation Sealant has now been applied to a wide range of aircraft types worldwide, offering airlines and operators a method of protecting exterior surfaces while supporting sustainability and appearance standards.

A factor for many airlines is the parasitic drag reduction benefits which translates to reduced fuel burn and emissions. Gryphon Aviation Partners (UK) Ltd., have developed a sophisticated Fuel Savings Calculator using empirical data and accepted aerodynamic principles and physics, to demonstrate potential savings by applying AGlaze Aviation Sealant.