Bombardier Inaugurates Innovation and Design Centre for Business Aircraft Customers

Bombardier announces the inauguration of the Bombardier Innovation and Design Centre.

The Innovation and Design Centre’s mission is to keep Bombardier’s aircraft ahead of the curve by delivering continuous innovations and improvements to the portfolio. A multidisciplinary team dedicated to this new space will work in confidentiality on innovations aimed at redefining the customer experience of business aircraft.

Co-located with Bombardier’s manufacturing facilities in the greater Montreal, Québec, area, the Innovation and Design Centre will help drive customer-centric design and innovation projects independently of aircraft development programs or model variants. This approach will enable Bombardier to introduce cutting-edge innovations to the market.

"In the business aviation sector, innovating is a question of competitiveness and has a tremendous impact on our overall performance in the market. Our customers expect the very best and we have maintained, throughout the years, a steadfast commitment on delivering nothing short of that,” said Éric Martel, president and chief executive officer at Bombardier.

Martel continued, “Bombardier’s history was built on a culture of innovation and a strong dedication to changing industry paradigms. With the Innovation and Design Centre, we double down on our long-standing commitment to our customers worldwide—to offer a cutting-edge experience, unmatched across the industry."

The Centre provides a dedicated space with specialized equipment and allows collaboration between multidisciplinary experts, enabling the experimentation, development, testing and iterations of new ideas.

With tools such as full-scale mockups and prototypes, Bombardier teams will be able to create proofs of concept and iterate while ensuring that any new product can be integrated into our production lines.

In the past, Bombardier’s teams have designed products such as the clean-sheet interior of the Global 7500 and the Challenger 3500 cabin design refresh. Both aircraft were recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Awards, with its highest distinction ‘’Best of the Best’’ for Challenger 3500.

"Stimulated by the combination of their expertise, our diverse teams—from industrial designers, engineers, craftsmen, upholsterers to prototypists—now have the means they need to turn their ideas into reality. In the greatest of secrecy and off-critical path, our teams will focus entirely on new product design and innovation. This purpose-built center will foster the environment required to channel their talents more effectively, enabling Bombardier to set a new industry standard,” said Sean Johnson, vice president, Aircraft Innovation at Bombardier.