Coulson Aviation Canada to Conduct First Night Vision Aerial Firefighting Operations with BC Wildfire Service

Coulson Aviation Canada has been awarded and started a 70-day contract by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) to provide one of its Sikorsky S-61 Type 1 helitankers equipped for Night Vision Goggle (NVG) operations.

This partnership marks the first time Coulson will conduct live-fire NVG aerial firefighting missions on Canadian soil.

Coulson’s rotary-wing fleet has thousands of NVG flight hours and tens of millions of gallons delivered at night. Since earning the world’s first NVG firefighting certification from Transport Canada in 2011, followed by the first approvals of their kind in Australia and the United States, Coulson has expanded to operate a fully NVG-equipped rotary-wing fleet.

This includes the flagship Quick Reaction Force (QRF) program, operated year-round in Southern California in partnership with the Orange County Fire Authority, the L.A. County Fire Department and the Ventura County Fire Department.

“This contract represents an exciting milestone for Coulson Aviation Canada,” said Britton Coulson, president and COO of Coulson Aviation, “We’re proud to bring our global NVG firefighting experience to Canada and collaborate with the BC Wildfire Service to continue developing a program that enhances nighttime fire suppression capability in British Columbia.”

The NVG-equipped S-61 helitanker is capable of delivering precise water drops in low-light conditions. The partnership with BCWS will blend Coulson’s international NVG experience with local expertise.