Duncan Aviation Delivers Falcon 900EX Refurbishment

Duncan Aviation recently completed an interior refurbishment and exterior paint project on a Falcon 900EX.

Rather than replacing the original, red-toned veneer, Duncan Aviation’s team selected complementary materials and a refined color palette to modernize the look without losing the aircraft’s character.

The seating features quilted inserts, introducing visual texture. The custom carpet incorporates a geometric motif with varying shear heights that give it a dimensional, 3D effect underfoot.

The cabinetry and drinkrails remain original, and the new materials selected for soft goods and accents tie into the veneer’s tones.

As part of the interior update, Duncan Aviation also installed new two-piece PSU (Passenger Service Unit) panels with a modern design.

Externally, the aircraft received a fresh coat of paint in dual-tone grays accented by a metallic blue stripe. This touch was inspired by the owner’s luxury sportscar.

“This project stands out because it didn’t follow the typical route of replacing the original woodwork,” said Lead Designer Jilli Sitkiewicz, “Instead, we found a way to elevate and modernize around it. From the quilted seating to the 3D carpet and the stylish exterior, every element was curated to complement the aircraft’s existing features.”

When the aircraft left the facility, it sported a new paint scheme, a completely renovated interior and an enhanced audio/video experience.

That audio/video enhancement was achieved when the avionics install techs at Duncan Aviation upgraded the Cabin Management Solutions’ cabin management system (CMS).

“Partnering with Duncan Aviation on this Falcon 900EX upgrade is an exciting milestone,” said President and Managing Partner of Cabin Management Solutions Troy Michaels.

Michaels added, “This aircraft holds special significance for us at Cabin Management Solutions, as it was the first to feature our Evolve cabin controls back in 2021. Bringing it up to date with our high-end Empire system elevates the inflight experience to match the most advance home-theatre setups. We have immense respect for Duncan Aviation and look forward to continuing to collaborate on future projects.”

The avionics install team at Duncan Aviation also installed Gogo’s Plane Simple Ku-band connectivity solution to provide global, high-speed broadband.