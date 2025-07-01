Qantas Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321XLR

Australia's Qantas Airways is set to become the Asia-Pacific launch operator of the latest generation single aisle A321XLR following the delivery of its first aircraft from the Airbus assembly line in Finkenwerder, Hamburg.

Reflecting the long-range capability of the A321XLR, the aircraft is flying from the Airbus facility to Sydney with just one crew rest stop in Bangkok.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, the Qantas A321XLR features a two class layout with 20 seats in Business Class and 177 in the main cabin. Qantas will initially operate the A321XLR on domestic services across Australia, with potential to open future new services on secondary routes to Asia.

The Qantas Group has ordered 40 A321XLRs under its fleet modernization program, with 28 aircraft allocated to Qantas and 12 to low-cost subsidiary Jetstar. These are part of the airline’s outstanding orders with Airbus for 128 single aisle aircraft and 24 A350-1000 widebodies.

The A321XLR offers the longest range for a single aisle aircraft—up to 4,700 nautical miles—and brings a reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions of 30% compared with previous generation competitor aircraft.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A321XLR aircraft is able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft capable of flying with up to 100% SAF by 2030.