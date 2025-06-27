Weather Modification International Acquires SPEC Incorporated

Weather Modification International (WMI) has announced the acquisition of SPEC Incorporated (SPEC).

For over five decades, SPEC has been developing proprietary cloud particle probes. These instruments have been demonstrated in multiple NASA Airborne Science Programs and are used by scientists and institutions around the world.

SPEC’s ability to precisely measure atmospheric cloud particles, precipitation processes and aerosol-cloud interactions has advanced science across academic, governmental and commercial domains.

“This is a natural and exciting alignment,” said Pat Sweeney, chairman of Weather Modification International.

Sweeney continued, “SPEC has built a remarkable reputation in atmospheric instrumentation and research. Their specialized knowledge supports WMI’s mission to deepen our understanding of the atmosphere and deliver solutions that have real-world environmental impact, and we’re thrilled to welcome their team into our growing ecosystem of innovation.”

Dr. Paul Lawson, founder and former owner of SPEC, added, “We’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship with WMI, and this alignment offers a natural path for growth for both companies. It opens new opportunities to expand our impact in the international atmospheric research arena.”

WMI is committed to investing in SPEC’s long-term success. As part of this investment, Don DeBlasio has been appointed general manager to lead on-site operations in Boulder.

“Under Don’s leadership, we’re focused on enhancing infrastructure, expanding engineering and production capabilities, and supporting the highly skilled team already in place,” added Sweeney.

This acquisition strengthens WMI’s vertically integrated ecosystem, which includes Fargo Jet Center, Premier Jet Center, Ice Crystal Engineering and Exclusive Aircraft Sales.