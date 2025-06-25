NATO Orders Two Additional Airbus A330 MRTT Aircraft

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered two additional Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, increasing the Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) to 12 aircraft.

The two additional aircraft will be delivered in 2028 and 2029. This expansion coincides with the formal accession of Sweden and Denmark to the MMF program. Sweden and Denmark's addition to the MMF program expands the base of participating nations and reinforces European sovereignty in critical defense capabilities.

Funded by the Netherlands, Luxembourg, with the incorporation of Norway, Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic, the MMF program allows these nations the exclusive right to operate the NATO-owned aircraft in a pooling arrangement providing commonality, interoperability and cost efficiency.



"The expansion of the Multinational MRTT Fleet with two additional aircraft and the addition of Sweden and Denmark to the program underscores Europe’s commitment to collective defense and strategic autonomy,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space.

Dumont added, “Airbus is proud to contribute to this effort by delivering state-of-the-art A330 MRTTs produced and converted in our Toulouse and Getafe facilities. This collaboration exemplifies how European industry can respond effectively to evolving security challenges through innovation and cooperation.”

The Airbus A330 MRTT integrates air-to-air refueling, strategic airlift and medical evacuation capabilities. With a fuel capacity of up to 111 tons, it can conduct long-range missions, supporting NATO operations across Europe and beyond. Its wide-body fuselage enables it to transport up to 300 troops or a payload of up to 45 tons.

Additionally, the aircraft can be configured with a dedicated Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) kit that can accommodate stretchers and intensive-care stations. Since its introduction, the A330 MRTT has participated in missions like enhanced air policing and aerial surveillance.

The A330 MRTT combines advanced technology with more than 325,000 hours of operational experience as a strategic tanker. The aircraft is certified for boom automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R), which enhances safety and efficiency during missions.