West Star Aviation Prepares to Support Gogo C1 Upgrades

West Star Aviation is set to offer support for the installation of the newly certified Gogo C1 line replaceable unit (LRU).

Recently, Gogo announced the granting of Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for this unit across 42 aircraft models, which caters to about 70% of their legacy air-to-ground (ATG) customer aircraft in North America.

As Gogo prepares to transition its Gogo Biz North American Licensed network to LTE (long-term evolution) technology, West Star Aviation is positioned to facilitate the replacement of the legacy ATG systems to Gogo C1.

With a network of over 200 AOG technicians and multiple mobile repair teams, West Star Aviation can execute installations at any facility location, in customers' hangars or on the road. After the installation is completed, customers will have the opportunity to apply for a $35,000 rebate.

Customers must commit to the C1 unit by December 31, 2025, to be eligible for the direct-to-customer rebate after installation.

“Our collaboration with Gogo for the installation of the C1 highlights the capabilities of West Star Aviation's extensive network of dedicated technicians,” stated Allen McReynolds, president and COO of West Star Aviation.

McReynolds continued, “We fully understand the critical role connectivity plays for our customers, and we are dedicated to providing support in every possible way. We aim to ensure a smooth transition, allowing our clients to fully enjoy the improved in-flight experience they rely on.”