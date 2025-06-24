CPaT Announces New Contract with Rano Air

CPaT Global has announced a new contract with Rano Air.

CPaT will provide Rano Air with Aircraft Systems for the ERJ 145, Aircraft Procedures for the ERJ 145 and Cabin Crew Safety and General Subjects training.

“With a strong and expanding presence across Africa, CPaT is honored to support Rano Air’s training initiatives,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, vice president of sales, “Our ERJ 145 and Cabin Crew courses will equip their team with high-quality, accessible resources to help achieve their learning goals.”

“Rano Air's collaboration with CPaT represents more than a mere partnership; it signifies a reinforcement of our community's capabilities driven by mutual trust, unwavering commitment, and a unified strategic vision,” commented Captain Q. Ibrahim.

Rano Air is based out of Nigeria.