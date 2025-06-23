Fargo Jet Center Purchases Two Beechcraft King Air 360 Aircraft for Special Missions

Fargo Jet Center has acquired two Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft from Textron Aviation. The purchase was finalized on Wednesday, June 18th, at the 55th Paris Air Show, with the agreement taking place at the Textron Aviation Special Missions booth.

This marks Fargo Jet Center’s first time exhibiting at the Paris Air Show, underscoring the company’s expanding global presence in the special missions aviation sector.

The acquisition was a result of a collaborative agreement between key representatives from both organizations.

"We are thrilled to secure these two King Air 360 aircraft, which are renowned for their reliability, versatility, and advanced avionics," said Darren Hall, vice president of Business Development, Fargo Jet Center.

Hall added, “These aircraft will enable us to provide mission-ready platforms to meet the needs of our global special missions customers."

The King Air 360 is known for its cabin comfort, Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics and performance in demanding missions.