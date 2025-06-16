SmartLynx Airlines Celebrates 10 Years of the Paperless Cockpit

SmartLynx Airlines marks a milestone in its journey toward more efficient and sustainable aviation: 10 years since the introduction of its fully paperless cockpit.

Since launching the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) program in 2015, the airline has modernized its cockpit operations and reduced its environmental footprint, saving more than 30 million pages of paper, which translates to more than 3,500 trees.

The paperless cockpit project started with a vision to streamline cockpit documentation processes and bring SmartLynx in line with global aviation standards.

At the time, pilots relied on over 12 volumes of Jeppesen charts that had to be manually updated and physically delivered to aircraft every week. The process was costly, logistically complex and resource intensive.

Since 2015, all SmartLynx pilots have been equipped with personal iPads that serve as their Electronic Flight Bags. The EFBs encompass a range of features, including performance calculators, briefing tools, digital manuals and safety reporting functions.

"Back then, the aim was simple: reduce workload, increase safety and minimize environmental impact," says Edvinas Demenius, CEO at SmartLynx Airlines, "It's been a decade of continuous improvement, and we're proud to have made our cockpit smarter and more efficient. Constantly finding ways to improve operational processes has been one of the priorities for years, and we see it as a constant process.”

Beyond sustainability, the transition has delivered strong operational benefits. Post-flight data processing has yielded minimal discrepancies, and the digital setup has enabled seamless updates, secure data flows and reduced administrative burdens across departments.

SmartLynx plans to further expand its digital capabilities. With a recent transition to FLIGHTKEYS 5D flight planning software, the airline is focusing on exploring AI-driven features, predictive data and more intelligent integration across flight operations.