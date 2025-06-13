Abu Dhabi Investment Office, EHang and Multi Level Group Partner on Test Flight of Passenger eVTOL Aircraft

With the support of Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with EHang and Multi Level Group (MLG), has hosted a landmark test flight of a passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of a public demonstration in the emirate.

The project to bring fully autonomous passenger aircraft to Abu Dhabi to provide safe, zero-emission aerial mobility contributes towards further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for air, land and sea transportation.

The test flight represents a step towards integrating urban air mobility into everyday life. The autonomous mission validated critical technologies, including hot-weather performance in Abu Dhabi’s climate alongside airspace coordination, route planning and vertiport operations.

Conducted under the oversight of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the flight provided live proof of the regulatory, operational and infrastructure frameworks essential for safely scaling this new mode of transport.

As cities explore the potential of eVTOLs, Abu Dhabi is setting a precedent by testing the technology in real urban conditions and fostering a collaborative ecosystem where government and industry align to accelerate innovation and enable commercialization of such modes of mobility.

Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry cluster, Abu Dhabi is localizing production, supporting infrastructure development and enabling future-ready regulation.

Director-General at ADIO His Excellency Badr Al Olama said, “Today’s demonstration embodies Abu Dhabi’s future-forward ambition. Through the vision of the SASC, we’re turning future mobility into tangible nation building. With EHang and MLG, we are proving that urban air taxis will be a part of everyday life, here in Abu Dhabi and around the world. This is how we diversify our economy, cultivate homegrown capabilities and make the emirate a global leader in next-generation transport.”

The demonstration also played a role in public and stakeholder engagement, offering both groups a glimpse into the future of mobility. Building trust in new technology is critical, and the event sparked excitement across the ecosystem.

EHang confirmed plans to establish regional operations in Abu Dhabi, including a final assembly line and support facilities. These plans, executed in partnership with MLG and supported by ADIO, reinforce the emirate’s strategy to build an innovation-led, diversified economy.

EHang’s EH216-S received the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft, issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The EH216‑S combines full autonomy with electric propulsion, delivering safe, zero-emission aerial mobility tailored for urban environments. Purpose-built for applications such as sightseeing, short-distance connections and tourism, it operates with minimal noise and no runway.

Within its compact size, the EH216-S features eight arms equipped with 16 propellers, each powered by a dual-motor system, totaling 32 independent electric motors. The design ensures efficient vertical take-off and landing capabilities with a high level of redundancy and operational safety.

CEO of Advanced Mobility Hub Mohamed Salah said, “This public flight demonstration marks a pivotal milestone in our strategic partnership with EHang, one of the group’s most significant strategic collaborations. It reinforces our shared vision to lead the autonomous aerial mobility sector from the UAE to Africa and the Middle East. This cooperation is a key pillar in positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for future transportation technologies.”

Salah continued, “This achievement represents a major step toward the commercialization and widespread adoption of low-altitude passenger aviation services. By establishing an integrated ecosystem for certified electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the region, we are not only accelerating innovation and advanced manufacturing but also laying the foundation for a new era of smart and sustainable mobility across the Middle East and Africa.”