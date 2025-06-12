UNI Air Signs Order For 19 ATR 72-600s

ATR announces that UNI Air, a group company of EVA Air, has placed a firm order for 19 ATR 72-600s, along with three additional purchase rights.

This marks ATR’s largest airline order since 2017 and the second direct order from UNI Air since 2011, when the Taiwanese airline purchased 10 ATR 72-600s.

It serves as a testament to UNI Air’s and affiliated company EVA Air’s trust in ATR turboprops to serve the Taiwanese domestic market efficiently. Deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2032.

These 19 brand-new aircraft will replace and expand UNI Air’s current fleet of 14 ATR 72-600s.

Equipped with new generation PW127XT engines, an updated cabin design and a new Air Management System, these latest-generation aircraft will provide improved fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, enhanced reliability and upgraded passenger experience.

Operating primarily from Taipei Songshan Airport, UNI Air provides reliable, essential air connectivity to 11 destinations, including the islands of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu using ATR turboprops.

Beyond serving these direct routes, UNI Air also contributes to a broader regional mobility network, linking communities, feeding into larger domestic and international hubs and strengthening Taiwan’s integrated transport ecosystem, ensuring efficient and low-emission connectivity.

Chairman of UNI Air Mr. Solomon Lin said, “This marks a major step in UNI Air’s strategy to enhance domestic air services, playing a vital role in boosting Taiwan’s dynamism at local, national and regional levels. With this new order, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring a young and modern fleet to serve the domestic market efficiently, offering passengers the highest standards of comfort and reliability.”

Lin continued, “ATR aircraft, renowned for their unbeatable economics, fuel efficiency, versatility and airport accessibility, have consistently proven to be the optimal platform for regional connectivity. As we continue to grow our operations, ATR remains our preferred partner, playing a key role in sustaining and strengthening Taiwan’s air network.”

Chief Executive Officer at ATR Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude thanked UNI Air for their continued trust, adding, “UNI Air makes a meaningful difference for the communities it serves, providing them with the frequency, reliability, and connectivity they need. We are delighted to renew our strategic partnership, supporting them in their expansion plans.”

Tarnaud-Laude continued, “UNI Air’s confidence in ATR is the strongest testament to the essential role our aircraft play in shaping efficient and sustainable regional aviation networks. This new order is a powerful affirmation of our mission: building aircraft that bring communities closer together.”