Expliseat Raises €36 Million to Scale Next-Generation Seating Technology

Expliseat announces a €36 million fundraising, the largest capital increase in its history.

The capital raise will support the company's efforts to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, expand its product range toward premium offerings for the North American market and accelerate global expansion, with the US as a key target market.

The funding round was led by Crédit Mutuel Innovation (CMI), along with the SPI fund managed by Bpifrance for the French Government with the participation of Supernova Invest and Swen Capital. As historical investors, BNP Paribas Développement, GO Capital and NCI are renewing their confidence.

Since its foundation in 2011, Expliseat has designed the lightest aircraft seat to date. Through strategic investments in R&D, Expliseat has developed a technology, protected by more than 100 patents, to reduce the weight of aircraft and lower CO2 emissions per passenger by up to 6%.

With its new 32,000-seat annual capacity facility now operational in France, Expliseat has an order book of around €50 million.

The company is targeting the North American regional aviation market, where airlines are seeking solutions to improve passenger comfort, operational efficiency and cost savings goals. Expliseat recently opened a commercial hub in Montreal.

With nearly 90% of revenue from exports, Expliseat is accelerating expansion in key markets with high growth potential, starting with the US market. The company also plans to deploy a global maintenance network (MRO) to provide partners with responsive, local and high-quality service.

Its TiSeat 2X showcased for the first time at MRO Americas 2025, marking a step in the company's expansion into the North American market.

Expliseat aims to establish itself as a global reference in the decarbonization of aviation by offering large-scale technological solutions with an immediate and measurable impact.

The funding will also enable Expliseat to expand its product range by developing a new generation of premium ultralight seats. Its flagship product, the TiSeat 2, weighs 30% less than traditional seats and meets the highest standards of comfort, robustness and aesthetics.

Expliseat will continue to invest in R&D in ultra-light technologies to support this move upmarket.

Following the opening of its assembly plant in Angers, France, Expliseat has reached significant industrial scale. The facility produces more than 32,000 seats annually, with 10,000 scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The company now employs 150 people, divided between Angers (80) and Paris (70) and has built an order book worth €50 million.

This development results from trust placed by major airlines, including Air France, Air Canada and Jazeera Airways. In two years, the company has tripled its customer portfolio.

CEO of Expliseat Amaury Barberot said, "This fundraising marks a decisive step in Expliseat's history. The renewed confidence of historical investors and the support of leading players such as Crédit Mutuel Innovation and Supernova Invest give us the means to invest in new ultra-light technologies and to continue our development on a global scale. We are proud of the progress made and the commitment of our teams who work every day to design concrete solutions for the decarbonization of mobility.”

Director of Bpifrance's SPI fund Magali Joëssel adds, "As shareholders since 2023, we have supported Expliseat in the development of its ultralight seats, the internalization of its production, as well as the growth of its team. At a decisive moment in its development, this new fundraising demonstrates our continued commitment to Expliseat, allowing us to consolidate its achievements and accelerate its expansion. The SPI Fund reaffirms its support and is proud to remain a trusted partner, supporting society in its mission to decarbonize transportation.”

Head of the Deeptech division at Crédit Mutuel Innovation Maxence Valero explains, "Expliseat is a true innovative pioneer for the decarbonization of transport in general, and one of the few credible and available solutions for air transport. We are delighted to support the management to enable the emergence of a new industrial leader and to deploy this know-how developed in France on a global level. The industrial ramp-up and the pursuit of a structured internationalization will be the keys to success."

"Expliseat has successfully developed and industrialized a disruptive technology that allows airlines around the world to optimize their fuel consumption, and as a result, to act massively on the decarbonization of air transport," comments David Hansen, partner at Supernova Invest, "We are delighted to support this remarkable journey and enable Expliseat to accelerate its global development."