Embraer Promotes Agricultural Aviation Safety Initiatives and Ipanema 203 at Bahia Farm Show

Embraer will exhibit the Ipanema 203 during the 19th edition of the Bahia Farm Show, taking place between June 9 and 14 in Luís Eduardo Magalhães (BA).

With more than 20 years of operation powered by 100% ethanol, the aircraft combines technology with high productivity and precision while maintaining low operational costs.

"The Bahia Farm Show, one of Brazil's main agricultural fairs, is a great opportunity for us to strengthen the presence of our aircraft in a region known for its diverse types of crops, where producers are looking for the best solutions to achieve maximum productivity at the lowest production cost," says Sany Onofre, Embraer's Agricultural Aviation leader.

The aircraft is preferred by rural producers and offers a range of equipment aimed at boosting productivity and precision with sustainability.

With an efficiency equivalent to four large ground sprayers operating at the same time, the ethanol-powered aircraft sprays more than 200 hectares per hour, delivering a high-quality application without kneading the soil or spreading pests by contact, generating a result for the field of up to 15 bags more per hectare.

In addition to participating in the Bahia Farm Show with the Ipanema 203, Embraer has also been promoting operational safety during the events, with an agenda of initiatives in the field dealing with topics such as preventive inspections, a safe environment and good practices for pilots, mechanics and operators.

Currently, 100% of agricultural pilot training classes in Brazil include a lecture from the Ipanema customer support team, ensuring that a strong safety culture is instilled from the start of an agricultural pilot's professional life.