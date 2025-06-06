ATR to Highlight Market Momentum at 2025 Paris Air Show

ATR will be present at the 55th International Paris Airshow, taking place from June 16 to June 22, at Chalet #A240-242.
ATR will highlight its commitment to accelerating sustainable connections through a static display featuring the ATR 72-600 in the colors of Brazilian airline Azul.
Visitors will be able to explore a wide range of product advancements, including the ATR Highline cabin mock-up, offering high-end interiors. This cabin concept will also be on display in a virtual reality tool, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in ATR’s latest cabin innovations.
Guests will have the opportunity to explore ATR’s Mobility Monitor, a software tool designed by ATR, offering in-depth market analysis and providing insights into untapped opportunities for sustainable and efficient regional mobility.
To further showcase the aircraft’s adaptability and reliability, an ATR 72-600 will participate in the daily flying display throughout the forum. Recognized as the lowest-emission aircraft in the regional market, ATR turboprops emit 45% less CO2 than similar-size regional jets.
This year, ATR will be hosting two press conferences, providing insight into its latest developments:
- Monday 16 June at 02:00pm CET, ATR will welcome media to explore a further collaboration with RTX’s Pratt and Whitney Canada, offering an opportunity to discuss future technological advancement and the broader topic of low-emission aviation.
- Wednesday 18 June at 10:00am CET, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Tarnaud Laude and Senior Vice President Commercial Alexis Vidal will present ATR’s latest business updates, including recent commercial achievements and the release of the new global turboprop market forecast.