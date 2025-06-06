ATR to Highlight Market Momentum at 2025 Paris Air Show

ATR will be present at the 55th International Paris Airshow, taking place from June 16 to June 22, at Chalet #A240-242.

ATR will highlight its commitment to accelerating sustainable connections through a static display featuring the ATR 72-600 in the colors of Brazilian airline Azul.

Visitors will be able to explore a wide range of product advancements, including the ATR Highline cabin mock-up, offering high-end interiors. This cabin concept will also be on display in a virtual reality tool, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in ATR’s latest cabin innovations.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore ATR’s Mobility Monitor, a software tool designed by ATR, offering in-depth market analysis and providing insights into untapped opportunities for sustainable and efficient regional mobility.

To further showcase the aircraft’s adaptability and reliability, an ATR 72-600 will participate in the daily flying display throughout the forum. Recognized as the lowest-emission aircraft in the regional market, ATR turboprops emit 45% less CO2 than similar-size regional jets.

This year, ATR will be hosting two press conferences, providing insight into its latest developments: