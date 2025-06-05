Gulfstream G700 Earns Brazilian Type Certificate

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced the Gulfstream G700 has been certified by Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC).

The certification coincides with Gulfstream’s fourth straight appearance at the Catarina Aviation Show at São Paulo Catarina International Executive Airport in Brazil, June 5-7, with the next-generation Gulfstream G600 on display.

“We’ve seen strong interest in the G700 in Latin America, and we are excited for customers in Brazil to experience the extensive capabilities this aircraft offers,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

Burns continued, “More than 50 G700 aircraft have been delivered since it entered service in April 2024 and demand continues to grow around the world as customers experience firsthand how its range, speed and cabin comfort are exceeding expectations.”

The G700 features a spacious cabin and can be configured with up to five living areas. The aircraft also offers options including the ultragalley, with over 10 feet/3 meters of counter space, or a grand suite with shower.

The G700 interior provides comfort with new seat designs and the Gulfstream Cabin Experience with 100% fresh air, natural light and a cabin altitude of 2,840 ft/866 m when flying at 41,000 ft/12,497 m.

With a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.935 and a high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90, the ultralong-range G700 has more than 80 city-pair speed records and can connect São Paulo to Seattle at Mach 0.90.