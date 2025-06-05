Elevate Jet Expands Fleet with the Addition of Two Bombardier Challenger 650 Aircraft

Elevate Jet announces the addition of two Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft to its growing fleet.

The addition of these super midsize jets further strengthens Elevate Jet’s relationship with Bombardier and builds on its expertise managing and maintaining Challenger and Global aircraft.

Supported by in-house MRO capabilities and premium charter placement services, these aircraft enhance Elevate Jet’s ability to deliver high-touch solutions across both private aircraft management and on-demand charter operations.

One of the Challenger 650s will operate under Part 91, serving a private owner with personalized management solutions. The second aircraft will be available for Part 135 charter.

“The Challenger 650 is a cornerstone of business aviation, known for its range, cabin comfort, and reliability,” said David Allen, chief operating officer of Elevate Jet, “We are pleased to welcome these aircraft to our fleet and expand the premium services we offer both owners and charter clients alike.”