MAP SPACE COATINGS Takes Part in a French Space Agency (CNES) Experiment on Board the ISS

MAP SPACE COATINGS has announced its participation in the Euro Material Ageing (EMA)-SESAME experiment, which is being carried out by CNES on board the International Space Station (ISS).

This campaign aims to analyze how materials age in real space conditions, characterize the space environment in low-Earth orbit more accurately and monitor the evolution of compounds of exobiological interest.

In this context, several coatings designed by MAP SPACE COATINGS are currently being exposed to space conditions to study their behavior and performance in extreme environments.

This is a step forward for materials science and a milestone for MAP SPACE COATINGS, whose solutions are used in many international space programs.