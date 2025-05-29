Liebherr Participates in Air Cargo Europe 2025

Liebherr-Aerospace will participate for the first time in Air Cargo Europe. From June 2 to 5, 2025, the Liebherr team will showcase the Class F Cargo Conversion, a solution to convert passenger aircraft to freighter cargo aircraft that has been developed and certified by LHColus Technologia Ltda in São José dos Campos (Brazil).

Liebherr is responsible for the global distribution of the kit, excluding Brazil, through its customer services network, which provides sales and technical support.

The Class F Cargo Conversion is implemented with a fully reversible modification of the aircraft cabin. The ground time required to convert the aircraft in either direction is a fraction of a classic cargo conversion of a narrow-body aircraft.

After its certification by ANAC, the Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency, the solution’s efficiency and reliability was field-proven with a sizeable Embraer E190 fleet operating for over two years in Latin America.

More than 20,000 flight hours have been accumulated and over 16 million packages equivalent to 35,000 tons of payload have been transported. The solution is currently being certified by the FAA, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, for Embraer E190 aircraft and can be extended to other single aisle aircraft types.

“We are excited about our participation in Air Cargo Europe 2025 to showcase such an easy, fully reversible and cost-effective solution and discuss upcoming business opportunities”, commented Joël Cadaux, director, Business and Services, of Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.