VistaJet Reports Rising Demand in Pet Travel, Offers Solutions For Travelers With Animals

VistaJet has witnessed growing demand for pet-friendly summer travel and a 17% increase of flight traffic in 2024. Top destinations for VistaJet flights traveling with pets included London, New York and Nice.

Through VistaJet’s comprehensive pet travel program, VistaPet, all travelers, whether human or animal, are assured comfort and care at 45,000 feet. Beyond safe and stress-free flights, VistaJet continually supports members through a curation of pet-friendly travel destinations.

“VistaJet understands that pets are an integral part of the family, so it is only natural that they should be beside us to share precious moments together. With a team of over 4,000 aviation experts who pay close attention to every detail, we are committed to making travel dreams come true,” said Matteo Atti, chief marketing officer at VistaJet

According to Euromonitor International, the estimated value of Asia Pacific’s pet care industry in 2024 was USD29 billion and projected to grow at the highest compound annual rate of 4% from 2024-2029, almost double North America (2.5%) and Western Europe (2.1%). This growth potential underlines why offering solutions to care for animals is increasingly important.

Since 2019, VistaPet responded to the needs and challenges faced when traveling with animals, through solutions designed in collaboration with experienced veterinary practitioners, coaches, dieticians and groomers.

The VistaPet program includes:

VistaPet Pochette : a travel bag on board every flight containing bio-organic animal treats, water-free shampoos, soothing wipes and toys.

: a travel bag on board every flight containing bio-organic animal treats, water-free shampoos, soothing wipes and toys. Private Dining : a dedicated menu, available upon request, with fresh meat and fish or raw vegetables and whole grain brown rice.

: a dedicated menu, available upon request, with fresh meat and fish or raw vegetables and whole grain brown rice. Fear of Flying courses: in partnership with The Dog House at selected locations to aid in flying with a scared pet.

Based on VistaJet’s data, dogs have emerged as the predominant type of pet passenger consecutively in 2024 and 2023. In contrast, the most distinctive passengers welcomed on board included the blue-tongued skink and Sulcata tortoise, both of whom have demonstrated notable enjoyment during flights.

“We were proud to assist a family travelling with their two elderly Great Dane dogs, a cat, and a large Sulcata tortoise in a flight. To ensure the comfort of all animals, particularly the tortoise, the heated floors were activated in the cabin to mimic its natural habitat, providing peace of mind to the owners,” Matteo Atti adds.