Duncan Aviation Transforms Falcon 900EX

Duncan Aviation recently completed a major paint and interior refurbishment on a Falcon 900EX at its full-service facility in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Highlighted by several modifications that transform the interior and make the aircraft more practical, the new interior is welcoming and comfortable, incorporating modern functionality and a timeless aesthetic.

The owners, Billy and Rozanne Rosenthal, decided it was time to upgrade the early 2000s aircraft they’ve had for more than six years, which included the installation of new API winglets.

“I was always told if you want to upgrade your aircraft, do it during the C-Check,” Rosenthal said. “When that time rolled around, I said ‘why not?’”

Rosenthal said that Duncan Aviation came by recommendation from his aviation team.

“They said if you really want to get the best quality, go to Duncan Aviation,” he said, “Our top priority was getting a quality job. Many of my friends have brought their aircraft to Duncan Aviation in the past, and they all had great things to say.”

There were several major modifications that made the aircraft more functional for the owners.

To address the lack of storage on the aircraft, the forward crew lavatory was removed and replaced with a storage cabinet that doubles as a closet.

“We find that a lot of operators will use the Falcon 900 roughly 90-95% of the time domestically for flights that last under 4-5 hours,” said Senior Completions & Modifications Sales Rep Tracey Boesch.

Boesch added, “Plus, if the owners have a good relationship with their pilots and don’t mind sharing the aft lavatory, it’s not an issue to remove the forward lav. The space creates an excellent storage compartment.”

Rosenthal said, to him, the new closet is way better served than having an extra lavatory. “It turned out great,” he said. “It looks like the aircraft was designed that way!”

The removed lavatory is tagged, crated and put into storage so when the owner goes to sell the aircraft, the new owner has an option to re-install the lavatory.

The mid-cabin dividers were also removed to help the aircraft feel more open.

“The owners are very family-oriented, and wanted the interior to feel more open,” Duncan Aviation Senior Lead Designer Stephanie Kuhn said, “By removing the dividers, we were able to give them that open feeling.”

One of the unplanned floorplan modifications added to the project was sparked by a photo of a past project with the aft divans berthed in the quote presentation package.

This option gained further interest when Boesch explained the new Falcon 900 divan could accommodate four belted positions if desired, not just the typical three. While seated space would be too narrow for four adults on the divan, it is ideal for smaller grandkids to sit four comfortably on the divan.

The divans can be made into a bed for longer trips, and also gives the owners a separate location where they each can lay flat.

Duncan Aviation’s interior modifications team incorporated the Duncan Aviation-designed PSU Overlay panels and modernized the drinkrails. The updated drinkrails have a streamlined, thinner profile that modernizes the interior and brings it to a current look.

The existing cupholders were relocated to fit the new lid that accommodates the cabin management system (CMS) switch panels underneath.

The new Duncan Aviation-designed One-Piece PSU Overlay panels provide an updated look to the cabin interior and integrated new LED up and down wash lighting. They also allow for easy removal and reinstallation with a more secure fit than the former original 3-piece valance panels.

In keeping with the overall theme of the aircraft’s upgrade, the owners selected the latest version of the Collins Aerospace Cabin Management System (CMS), Venue, for its enhanced features and expanded functionality.

The CMS controls are installed beneath new lids in the drinkrails, allowing each passenger to manage cabin settings through an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI). The user-friendly buttons and icons provide straightforward access to controls for lighting, audio, airflow, and video.

Flush-mounted bulkhead monitors display high-resolution graphics and text, enhancing the experience of the 3D Collins Airshow Moving Maps. The system also integrates with passengers’ personal devices, enabling wireless streaming of audio and video content.

Rosenthal said he was glad they chose Duncan Aviation.

“Overall, the product is fantastic,” he said. “The aircraft looks absolutely gorgeous. It looks brand new. I feel… excited! It’s just gorgeous and turned out great.”

The wool carpet has a two tone that brings in warmth and comfort.

The seats are a classic design, but the team also modified the two forward facing seats in the forward club to integrate new recliner leg rests for the primary VIP seats.

The galley tower was modified to include solid doors with veneer and removal of see-through plex doors.

New satin antique nickel was the plated finish throughout the aircraft. Modern paddle latches were also installed. The credenza was modified to remove the raised aft end resulting in a single height cabinet.

The aft lavatory was modified to remove the small angle on either side of the center mirror to provide a level upper vanity. There’s also the RH panel modification to create a new upwash valance light in conjunction with the cabin PSU overlay panels.

The lower sidewalls are upholstered in leather, accented by a vertical French stitch below each table centerline. The new solid surface features a natural, stone-like movement. Complementing the updated surfaces, new faucets were installed in both the galley and lavatory vanity.

Straight grain, new veneer throughout the aircraft with a greige-taupe warm undertone complements the remainder of the materials in the new interior.

The new exterior paint has a Matterhorn white base, highlighted with blue metallic stripes. The owner’s state flag was added as a personal touch.